Klopp in the dark on Karius future amid links to Besiktas

Jurgen Klopp says he does not know anything about media speculation linking Loris Karius with a move away from Liverpool.

Reports emerged on Monday that the German goalkeeper was close to signing a two-year loan deal with Turkish side Besiktas.

Karius was not part of Liverpool's squad as Klopp's men won 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, though he did attend the game.

The 25-year-old became first choice at the club last season but was replaced by Brazil international Alisson, who joined for a world-record fee from Roma, after making two crucial errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

However, in a news conference after his side's hard-fought victory at Selhurst Park, Klopp denied Karius is on his way out of Anfield.

"Nothing to say," Klopp told reporters. "Nobody told me anything on a transfer."

Simon Mignolet was on the bench for Liverpool at Palace, while the club allowed Danny Ward to join Leicester City during the transfer window.