Klopp fined £8,000 for derby celebrations

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of improper conduct concerning his celebration of Divock Origi's winner in the Merseyside derby.

Klopp sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson after the Belgium international netted in the 96th minute to earn the Reds a 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

The German was charged by the FA on Monday and indicated earlier on Tuesday he would accept any fine that came his way.

"I didn't want to do it and that's why I can now say it will not happen again because it was not on my radar that it's possible for me still," he told a news conference. "It was really long ago that it happened last time.

"But in that moment it was very special and it happened. That's all. Nothing else to say about it.

"It happened, it's a fine, I pay that, let's carry on. That's all."

Liverpool visit Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday.