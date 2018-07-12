Kenedy rejoins Newcastle on loan

Newcastle United have resigned Brazilian winger Kenedy on a season-long loan from Chelsea after he impressed during a three-month spell in 2017-18.

The 22-year-old former Brazil youth international made 13 Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season, scoring twice to help the club secure 10th place in the table and picking up the club's player of the month award in March.

Kenedy expressed his delight at being reunited with Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez and thanked the club's fans for welcoming him at St James' Park.

"I am so happy with this interest from Rafa Benitez, that he came back for me," Kenedy told the club's official website.

"I want to keep it going, the work that I did here before, for the new season.

"I have received many, many messages on social media from the fans. They made me feel appreciated, so I wanted to come here in this new season and give everything on the pitch."

Benitez, who previously added Martin Dubravka and Ki Sung-yueng to his squad for the new campaign, said he hoped to see more of the same from Kenedy

"I'm really pleased to have Kenedy back with us," said Benitez. "I'm sure every fan will be happy with this signing.

"Hopefully he can keep playing at the same level that he reached with us last season.

"I wish him all the best for his time here."