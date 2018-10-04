English Premier League
English Premier League

Keita taken to hospital during Liverpool defeat

Keita taken to hospital during Liverpool defeat

Getty Images

Naby Keita was taken to hospital during Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Napoli on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder was substituted in the 19th minute after alerting the Reds' medical team to a pain in his back.

He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.

Liverpool are scheduled to remain in Italy until Thursday morning and no decision has been made on when the 23-year-old will be discharged.

Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 90th minute to secure all three points for Napoli and condemn Liverpool to their first Champions League defeat of the campaign.

Previous It's always a bad sign when the goalkeeper is your
Read
It's always a bad sign when the goalkeeper is your best player – Klopp
Next Pochettino: Lloris error, not Messi performance, l
Read
Pochettino: Lloris error, not Messi performance, led to Spurs loss