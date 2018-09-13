Karius denies making comments about female fans

Loris Karius has denied making comments about female fans in Turkey after joining Besiktas on loan from Liverpool.

The goalkeeper signed a two-year deal with the Super Lig side after Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson as his replacement.

A UK newspaper this week quoted Karius as saying he is being asked for photographs by female supporters in Istanbul.

"I did not have this many fans in England and I can say most seem to be female," Karius was quoted as saying.

"Whenever I am out and about in Istanbul whoever recognises me wants a photograph."

But Karius, who has made a single appearance for Besiktas, posted on social media to deny making the comments.

"Since arriving in Turkey I haven't had any interviews," Karius wrote on Twitter.

"The news and quotes that have been published are not true. That's something I wanted you to know."