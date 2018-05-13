Kane still eyeing Golden Boot

Tottenham star Harry Kane is refusing to give up on the Premier League Golden Boot heading into the final day of the season.

Kane, 24, has netted 28 times in the league this season, but trails Mohamed Salah (31) by three heading into Sunday's matches.

The forward has won the Golden Boot in the past two campaigns, netting 29 last season.

Ahead of Tottenham's hosting of Leicester City, Kane still believes he can catch Salah.

"The Golden Boot is still there, but who knows? Getting 30 goals is definitely the aim," he said.

"I always try to improve every year and it was 29 last year so to reach that 30-mark and to keep doing it on a consistent level is important.

"It is good that the pressure is off on Sunday so hopefully we can go and play free and score a few goals. We'll try to do the same as last year."

Kane scored a hat-trick against Hull City on the final day last season and will be hoping for similar again.

The 23-time England international, who has netted 12 goals for his country, hopes he can take some form into the World Cup.

"It helps I'm scoring again. As a striker you just go through spells through the season," Kane said.

"Sometimes everything you touch turns to gold and you are scoring goals, sometimes you have to wait on one or two chances.

"Against Newcastle on Wednesday, I had a couple of chances and took one of them well, which was nice.

"Hopefully I can get into a rhythm in the friendlies with England and take that into the World Cup. That is what I will try to do anyway."