Kane: Pochettino sent me love hearts after World Cup heroics

Harry Kane says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino sent him "love hearts" after his World Cup heroics for England.

Kane struck twice, the second of which was a stoppage-time header, as England edged to a 2-1 defeat of Tunisia in their Group G opener.

Under Pochettino's leadership, Kane has blossomed into one of the most feared strikers in world football, earning the Three Lions captaincy.

And Kane revealed the Spurs manager has been showing his support during the World Cup - in a surprisingly romantic manner.

"Poch texted me and after the game as well," Kane told reporters.

"He sent a lot of love hearts and said: 'Come on England!' He is rooting for me. He has a lot of lads here.

"He is not just my boss, he's my mate... he's the manager but he's a friend as well.

"He wants me and the whole team to do well."

England continue their Group G campaign against Panama on Sunday, before facing Belgium.