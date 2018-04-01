Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea

Harry Kane is on the bench for Tottenham's trip to Chelsea on Sunday, while the champions are without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

England striker Kane has surprisingly recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the 4-1 win over Bournemouth prior to the international break, although he is not in the starting line-up.

Instead, Son Heung-min leads the Spurs attack at Stamford Bridge, while Dele Alli starts in the number 10 role on his 100th appearance in the Premier League.

Courtois misses out for Chelsea after failing to recover from a hamstring problem, meaning Willy Caballero starts in goal.

Alvaro Morata, whose last league start came in the 2-1 loss to Manchester United in February, spearheads Antonio Conte's attack.