Jorginho sets new passing record in West Ham draw

Jorginho set a new record for attempted passes in a single Premier League match during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with West Ham.

The Italy international has quickly established himself in Chelsea's midfield since his move from Napoli and he once again dictated things for them at the London Stadium.

Jorginho attempted 180 passes in total against the Hammers, more than any other player in a solitary top-flight match since Opta records began in 2003-04.

Ninety per cent of those passes found a team-mate, while the next most frequent passer - Antonio Rudiger - attempted 86.

It is not the first time this season that Jorginho's distribution statistics have caught the eye, as in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Newcastle United he completed more passes than the entire Magpies team.