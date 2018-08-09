Jordan Ayew joins Crystal Palace on loan

Jordan Ayew has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Swansea City.

The Ghana international scored seven Premier League goals last term as the Swans were relegated to the Championship.

Ayew, 26, also suffered relegation in the 2016-17 season, when he was playing for Aston Villa.

"I am very pleased to be here. It's been a long transfer window but finally I got a move," Ayew told the Palace website.

"The important thing for me now is to get fit and to be in good shape, and I know the manager wants to use me up front and make things happen.

"The manager, chairman and sporting director all made an effort for me to be here today, so I have to thank them. I am looking forward to playing with the boys and meet the fans, and hopefully it'll be a good season.

"I chose to come to Palace to continue improving. It's a step up for me and I'm ready for the challenge and to get to where I think I can get to."