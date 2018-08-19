Jesus and Aguero start for City as Mahrez misses out

Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will start together for Manchester City against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, with record signing Riyad Mahrez dropped to the bench.

Amid speculation that Pep Guardiola would favour Brazil star Jesus over Aguero for the second Premier League match of the season, the City boss instead opted to select both in attack.

Mahrez makes way, while David Silva will make his 250th top-flight appearance for the club as the champions deal with the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

Captain Vincent Kompany earns his first start of the campaign in a line-up that features three centre-backs, the Belgium international alongside John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Kyle Walker, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling join Mahrez on a strong City bench.