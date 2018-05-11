It's just the start – Salah committed to Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah insists his future is at the Premier League club, saying his team's displays this season were "just the beginning".

Salah was recognised for his incredible campaign by claiming a Player of the Season double at Liverpool's end-of-campaign awards on Thursday.

The Egypt international has scored 43 goals in all competitions in his first season at Anfield, helping Jurgen Klopp's men into the Champions League final.

And the 25-year-old, who is contracted until 2022, said he is committed to achieving even more at Liverpool, amid reports Real Madrid are interested in his signature.

"I'm very happy here, everything is fine," Salah told reporters.

"Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season, now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.

"It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. It is just the beginning."

As they prepare for the Champions League decider against Madrid on May 26, Liverpool are also on the verge of securing a top-four Premier League finish ahead of hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Salah stated the Reds have already shown they can compete with, and beat, Europe's best.

"We are very comfortable we will be playing in the Champions League next season," he said.

"On the way to the final we beat top teams like Manchester City and Roma. It is just the beginning.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League next season and then we want to win the Champions League final. We will play to win against Real Madrid."