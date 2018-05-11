It stays on the field - Noble calms Pogba pitch spat

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has moved to calm his on-field spat with Manchester United star Paul Pogba, insisting "what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch".

The duo were involved in a skirmish towards the end of Thursday's dour goalless draw at London Stadium.

Pogba caught Noble with a late challenge and the Hammers captain reacted angrily, barging into the France international and grabbing his face.

The pair appeared to make up at the full-time whistle and Noble is ready to move on from the incident.

"What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch," Noble wrote on Twitter in a message to Pogba on Friday.

Hammers boss David Moyes and Red Devils counterpart Jose Mourinho both sought to play down the clash in their post-match news conferences.

"I was watching images [of the incident] and Paul and Noble looked in love," said the Portuguese. "Hugs and kisses at the end so that was good."

Moyes added: "I have got to say I didn't make much of it."