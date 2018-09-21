Injured Mendy ruled out of Cardiff trip

Benjamin Mendy will miss Manchester City's trip to Cardiff City in the Premier League due to a foot injury, according to Pep Guardiola.

Mendy did not feature in City's victory over Fulham last weekend due to an apparent knee injury, according to City, and he was absent again as they were beaten 2-1 by Lyon in the Champions League.

However, the diagnosis changed on Friday as Guardiola ruled out the France international for their trip to South Wales with a metatarsal problem.

"Mendy is injured," Guardiola told reporters, before being asked about the nature of the injury.

"I don't know. He has a little problem with the bone in his foot."

Guardiola also made reference to Mendy's ankle, but City clarified after the news conference that Mendy's foot is the issue.

After spending most of last season on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury, Mendy returned to the first-team in 2018-19 and has played four of City's five league matches.