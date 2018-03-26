Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has withdrawn from the Scotland squad due to injury.

The 21-year-old, who made his senior international debut in the 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica on Friday, has left Alex McLeish's squad along with Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie and Norwich City's Grant Hanley.

United tweeted to confirm the player has suffered an injury but they did not specify the extent of the problem.

McTominay is expected to be assessed when he returns to Manchester, ahead of United's Premier League clash with Swansea City on Saturday.