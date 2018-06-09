I will be ready - Salah expects to face Uruguay

Mohamed Salah is confident of being fit to face Uruguay in Egypt's opening World Cup match on Friday.

The Liverpool star, who has been sidelined by a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final, gave the promising update in a farewell event hosted by Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The scale of Salah's involvement has been uncertain since he left the pitch in tears in Kiev in two weeks ago, a moment he described as the worst of his career.

But speaking prior to the team's departure for Russia, Salah spoke positively of his chances of lining up in Yekaterinburg.

"I promise you, I will do my best to be ready for the World Cup and to achieve the Egyptian dream," the forward said as he addressed El-Sisi.

"I feel much better now and I'll be ready to play against Uruguay.

"I will never give up on our dream. I promise to do my best for our people."

Following their clash with Uruguay, Egypt will meet hosts Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia.