I don't want to talk about officials - Guardiola on penalty controversy

A frustrated Pep Guardiola appeared wary of further UEFA disciplinary action as he declined to comment on a controversial refereeing decision that went against Manchester City in their 2-1 win at Hoffenheim.

City claimed their first Champions League victory of the season on Tuesday thanks to David Silva's late winner, which came after Sergio Aguero had cancelled out a first-minute opener from Ishak Belfodil.

However, prior to Silva's 87th-minute strike, the Premier League champions looked to be denied a clear second-half penalty when Leroy Sane went down in the box under a challenge from Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Guardiola was absent from the touchline for his side's opening Group F game with Lyon due to a UEFA ban that followed his sending-off in City's quarter-final loss to Liverpool last season.

Asked for his thoughts on the incident involving Sane, he shook his head while saying: "I don't want to talk, I don't want to talk, I don't want to talk about officials."

"I want to be with my players in the next games," Guardiola added.

"I know what happened against Monaco at home and against Liverpool last season."

In a post-match interview with Viasport, Sane claimed Baumann had admitted he was guilty of a foul.

"I talked with him after the game, and he said to me, 'yeah, it was a penalty'," said Sane.