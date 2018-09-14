Henderson urges Liverpool to take 'final step' and end trophy drought

Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to take "the final step" this season and end their wait for a trophy.

Jurgen Klopp's side won their first four Premier League matches of the season to go top of the table heading into the international break.

The Reds have not won England's top flight since 1990 and are yet to lift a trophy since Klopp took charge three years ago, although they did reach the final of the Champions League last season.

Henderson thinks they are now playing probably the best football since he joined the club from Sunderland in 2011 and is desperate to back up their performances with silverware.

"Some of the football over the last year is up there with the best I have been involved in, if not the best," he told Sky Sports.

"We have had some fantastic players, the likes of Stevie [Gerrard], [Luis] Suarez and [Philippe] Coutinho, but now as a team everybody is right at it and that comes from the manager. Since he has come in we have been going in the right direction and now it's about taking the final step and winning silverware. That's massive for us."

Henderson believes Liverpool's defensive improvement has been key to their good early season form, with Klopp's side conceding just once in their four league games this term.

"Defensively, we have been really solid – that's a big thing," he said.

"To win titles, you need to be very good defensively, if not the very best. You always know our attacking threat will hurt the opposition and score goals, so for us as a team it's about defending properly and that's everyone from the goalkeeper to the striker. That is what we have been doing."

Liverpool travel to Wembley on Saturday to face Tottenham in a game they lost 4-1 last season, but Henderson hopes for a big improvement on that result.

"Spurs are a fantastic team with a great manager. We have had some tough games against them, so I am sure this one won't be any different," he added.

"It's one we are looking forward to. It's a big challenge. We have started well but this is a really big challenge. Hopefully we can go there and put on a big performance and come back with the win."