Henderson still confident of Liverpool success

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is confident his team will end their wait for a trophy, but the midfielder is hurting from their Champions League final loss.

The Premier League giants were unable to upset Real Madrid in the decider in Kiev on Saturday, suffering a 3-1 defeat.

It meant Jurgen Klopp's men finished the season without a trophy – marking the sixth consecutive campaign in which Liverpool have failed to claim silverware.

But Henderson strongly believes that will change, urging his team to be ready to challenge again in 2018-19.

"I believe in this team. I believe in this manager. I believe we are going in the right direction," the midfielder told UK newspapers.

"It is so difficult to stand here now and say that but that is the truth. It is how I feel. We have to make it happen.

"We are moving in the right direction. You see that from 2016. Only good teams get to the Champions League final so we have to make sure this is not the last final we are in, that we are in more finals and win trophies.

"We have good players here and we will strengthen. There are more coming in. It is hard to be positive but come pre-season we will be ready to fight again."

However, Henderson was left hurting after his side's loss in Kiev, where Gareth Bale's brace and Loris Karius' errors – following Mohamed Salah's injury – were the difference.

The 27-year-old paid tribute to Madrid and called on his team to look forward.

"[I'm] obviously devastated. It is the worst feeling I have had in football," Henderson said.

"It will hurt for a while but you have to move on in football. The World Cup is coming up. Things move quickly. You have to focus on going forward.

"Overall we have to be proud of the achievement getting here. We have done brilliantly. Madrid were fantastic on the night and deserved to win. We have to give credit to them."