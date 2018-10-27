Helicopter crashes in Leicester City car park

Leicestershire Police have confirmed they are dealing with an incident outside the King Power Stadium amid reports a helicopter belonging to Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed.

The incident occurred shortly after the Foxes' 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter reportedly left the ground as usual from the centre of the pitch at about 20:30 local time but it is thought it swiftly came down in the car park.

Leicestershire Police tweeted: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in August 2010 and was named chairman in February 2011. The Thai businessman oversaw Leicester's remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016.