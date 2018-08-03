Hart praised by Guardiola amid Burnley speculation

Pep Guardiola has voiced admiration for Joe Hart as Burnley reportedly close in on a deal to save the goalkeeper from a season in the wilderness at Manchester City.

According to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph, Hart is set to have a medical at Turf Moor ahead of a £4million switch that would see him sign a three-year contract at a substantial pay cut.

Sean Dyche's side progressed to the third qualifying round of the Europa League with a 3-1 extra-time win over Aberdeen on Thursday but have been struck by injuries to Hart's fellow England internationals Nick Pope and Tom Heaton.

"We will see what happens in the next days," Guardiola said when asked about the 31-year-old's future during a news conference to preview Sunday's Community Shield meeting with Chelsea.

"We know the situation. I admire his commitment and professionalism in every single training session."

Shortly after Guardiola arrived as City manager in 2016 it became clear Hart did not feature in his plans and a loan move to Torino followed Claudio Bravo's arrival from Barcelona.

Bravo's erratic form and understudy Willy Caballero's departure at the end of his contract were not enough to earn the two-time Premier League winner a route back into the City squad in 2017-18 and another temporary switch to West Ham followed as his parent club secured Ederson in a £35m deal from Benfica.

It proved an error-strewn stint in east London, as Hart was dropped by then Hammers boss David Moyes and missed out on a place in England's World Cup squad.

With his career at a loose end and a year remaining on his Etihad Stadium deal, Hart returned to City colours with substitute appearances in last month's friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in the United States – replacing current number two Bravo on both occasions.

On whether City might make financial allowances to grant Hart the transfer he needs, Guardiola added: "I am not a sporting director. I don't know with the deals."