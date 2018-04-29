Guardiola plans hairdresser trip to prepare for trophy presentation

Pep Guardiola has joked he will treat his Manchester City squad with a trip to the hairdressers in preparation for their Premier League trophy presentation.

City brushed West Ham aside 4-1 at London Stadium on Sunday to maintain their dominance at the top of the table, passing 100 Premier League goals for the campaign and keeping various records in their sights.

The champions will be presented with the Premier League trophy after their next home match against Huddersfield Town on May 6.

And Guardiola is planning a special treat for his team in preparation, although he will likely need little attention from a stylist himself.

"We are going to the hairdressers," Guardiola told reporters.

"We're really looking forward to it [the trophy presentation] and it's a day to enjoy with the fans, when all the City fans come to be with us.

"We want to play a good game against Huddersfield and try to make the three points and especially receive the trophy with our fans, our people.

"It's well deserved, there's no question about that."