Guardiola or me better for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona

Pep Guardiola is a far better fit to manage Manchester United than the "no fun" Jose Mourinho, according to Old Trafford favourite Eric Cantona, who even suggested he would be a superior option in the dugout.

United finished 19 points behind Manchester City last season as Guardiola's cavalier tactics tore through the Premier League.

The former Barcelona boss and his ex-Real Madrid rival have both won two major trophies in their current posts, but the pressure is on Mourinho following a poor start to the new campaign.

Cantona, while convinced United will "always be great", is unimpressed with their present playing style, comparing it unfavourably with the freedom afforded across town.

"The manager has them playing the wrong way for the fans. No fun, no creativity," the Red Devils great told the Daily Mail.

"I like Mourinho. He has a good personality but not for United – they should have Guardiola as coach.

"He should be there, but he is doing magic with that other club. The club I cannot name.

"I joke about Manchester City but they are playing great football. It's just that I think Guardiola should be at United.

"He is the spiritual child of Johan Cruyff – he played under Cruyff at Barcelona and learned everything from him. He's the only person who should be at United."

The only person, that is, aside from Cantona himself, with the now-actor revealing his interest in emulating legendary former boss Alex Ferguson.

"I would like to coach," he said. "If [United] called me, I would go. I would enjoy it.

"They know where I am. Then we would play creative football once again."