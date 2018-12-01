Guardiola hails Sane's recipe for success

Leroy Sane illuminated Manchester City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth with a performance that left Pep Guardiola wondering what the Germany winger had for his lunch.

Sane's darting run in behind the Cherries defence led to Bernardo Silva's opener and his cross gave compatriot Ilkay Gundogan a simple finish to seal the points 11 minutes from time.

"I don't know today how Leroy ate but maybe it will be on the menu for the next games for everybody," a delighted Guardiola joked afterwards.

The lavishly gifted 22-year-old has not been an automatic starter for City this season, following the arrival of club-record signing Riyad Mahrez.

But a slow start to the campaign appeared to have been banished as Sane followed up last weekend's brace at West Ham with another electric display.

"If he is going to complain in the future for his manager [agent] why he doesn't play, I will send him this video of today," Guardiola said, before calling on the former Schalke youngster to hit greater levels of consistency.

"If he plays in that way he is going to play. You have to challenge him with Riyad, with Raheem [Sterling], Kevin De Bruyne is coming back [from injury]. With everybody.

"I demand the best of all of them. If you want to be a competitor in all competitions, there is no other option.

"He was incredible – offensively, defensively, creating chances, positive in the mind, reactions all there. Sometimes it is not there.

"I've said before, we never doubt Leroy but he is young. To sometimes be up and down, that is normal.

"Maybe in the future he will realise how important it is and be more consistent. Like Fernandinho, David [Silva], Bernardo Silva – every time it's eight or nine. That is what I'm looking for from him."

One City attacker struggling to hit top gear is Gabriel Jesus, who failed to provide a significant goal threat in Sergio Aguero's absence.

Nevertheless, the Brazil striker's tireless work-rate against Bournemouth won his manager's approval.

"I know the strikers, always we judge for the goals they do," Guardiola added.

"We needed to make movements and runs in behind and today he made thousands, millions.

"The actions from the byline, in many, many circumstances he helped us a lot and was so important. He will be so important next Tuesday [against Watford]."