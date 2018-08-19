Grujic agrees Liverpool extension, joins Hertha on loan

Marko Grujic will spend the season on loan at Hertha Berlin after signing a contract extension with Liverpool.

The new deal reportedly keeps the Serbia midfielder at Anfield until 2023.

He seemed to have a chance to remain part of Jurgen Klopp's squad after Liverpool rejected a loan offer from Cardiff City, where he spent the second half of last season.

Instead, the 22-year-old will link up with Pal Dardai's team pending international clearance.

"Hertha BSC is a great club and the Bundesliga has always been inspiring to me," Grujic told his new club's website.

"I had a few offers, but nobody cared as much for me as Hertha. Immediately I feel very confident that I can help the team."

Grujic has earned just eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016.