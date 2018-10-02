Greenwood signs first professional deal at Manchester United

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The forward, who turned 17 on Monday, has developed into one of United's most highly regarded academy products in recent years.

Greenwood has scored nine league goals for Neil Ryan's Under-18 side this season, having finished as their top goalscorer last term.

The England Under-18 international has also netted two goals in two UEFA Youth League appearances under coach Nicky Butt, including in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Valencia.

Although he is yet to make a competitive appearance for the senior United side, Greenwood was part of the pre-season tour squad that headed to the United States and featured against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes.