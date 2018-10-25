Fulham goalkeeper Bettinelli signs new deal

Marcus Bettinelli has signed a new contract to commit his future to Fulham.

Bettinelli did not begin the season as Fulham's first-choice goalkeeper but has established himself as Slavisa Jokanovic's number one, making seven straight Premier League starts.

The 26-year-old has forced his way into Gareth Southgate's last two England squads and on Thursday he signed a new three-year contract.

Fulham have an option to add a further 12 months to the deal and Bettinelli is thrilled to be extending his career-long association with the Cottagers.

"It's something I've been wanting for a long time now," Bettinelli told Fulham's website.

"I'm really happy, it's a proud moment for me and my family, and something that I've worked towards for a long time.

"Thank you to the owners and everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity to stay here and continue my career at this fantastic football club."

Fulham are 18th in the Premier League table having lost their last three matches, conceding 12 goals in the process.