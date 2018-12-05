Fulham 1 Leicester City 1: Maddison denies Ranieri on Foxes reunion

James Maddison denied Claudio Ranieri a victorious reunion with Leicester City as his second-half equaliser forced Fulham to settle for a 1-1 home draw on Wednesday.

Beaten by former employers Chelsea on the weekend, veteran manager Ranieri looked set to enjoy more fortune against the club he famously guided to the 2015-16 title following Aboubakar Kamara's maiden Premier League goal.

That was until playmaker Maddison picked out the bottom corner 16 minutes from the end to extend the Foxes' unbeaten run to six Premier League matches.

The 22-year-old's second goal in as many outings scuppered the bottom-placed Cottagers' hopes of a first clean sheet of the campaign and left them ruing a wasted opportunity.

Jamie Vardy missed out with a groin problem and Leicester felt his absence in the third minute, Kelechi Iheanacho failing to beat Sergio Rico in a one-on-one following Maddison's pass.

Kasper Schmeichel soon rivalled his opposite number's efforts by brilliantly turning Calum Chambers' volley past the post.

But the Foxes goalkeeper was exposed when Caglar Soyuncu's naive slide allowed Kamara, who had chased down Aleksandar Mitrovic's flick-on, to turn inside from the byline and finish coolly in the 42nd minute.

Ranieri introduced Tom Cairney at the interval and the classy midfielder went close to doubling the advantage in the 70th minute, curling agonisingly wide from the edge of the area.

Instead, it was left to key man Maddison to demonstrate the poise Leicester had long lacked, stroking beyond Rico from Shinji Okazaki's intelligent pass to seal a share of the points.