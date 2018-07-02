Fred can help Pogba shine, says Gilberto Silva

New Manchester United midfielder Fred can help Paul Pogba flourish at Old Trafford, according to former Brazil international Gilberto Silva.

The Red Devils signed Fred - who like Pogba is currently in action at the World Cup - for a reported £52million fee, Jose Mourinho's second pre-season acquisition, to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Pogba has struggled for consistency over the past two seasons, but Silva - who is also Fred's agent - believes the 25-year-old has the attributes to help the France international shine.

"He [Fred] is a mixture of a number six and a number eight," Gilberto Silva told Manchester United's official website.

"He can play in both positions and he played in many different roles in his early days, including as a winger.

"He’s a real box-to-box midfielder and his final pass is really good. The combination with Fred can really help Pogba.

"With Fred, Pogba can be more free to go forward and help the guys up front, as he likes to do.

"I’m looking forward to see the combination with Fred, Pogba and [Nemanja] Matic, and how Jose is going to use them."