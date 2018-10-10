Foden wants to emulate City team-mate Silva

Phil Foden has cited David Silva as his biggest inspiration in football and has set his sights on emulating the Spaniard at Manchester City.

Foden has long been touted as a future City star and has recently been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time for their European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Scotland.

The 18-year-old – who has made five appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this season – has his work cut out to become a regular for the Premier League champions, but acknowledges he has the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the game in training.

When asked who his biggest inspiration in football was, he told Sky Sports: "David Silva, because I've seen him come through at City.

"He's been a great player for us and I've really enjoyed watching him."

When asked if he was looking to emulate the 32-year-old, he added: "Yeah, definitely.

"I watch him closely, he's a great player and someone I want to be like in the future."