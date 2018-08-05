Foden ready for Manchester City first team - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden is ready for a prominent part in Manchester City's title defence following his stellar display in the Community Shield.

Foden, 18, earned just his fourth competitive start in the straightforward 2-0 win over Chelsea and looked at ease, laying on the first of Sergio Aguero's double at Wembley Stadium.

It was a timely show of reliability with Guardiola weighing up whether to move for another midfielder before the transfer window closes on August 9.

The City boss now seems convinced Foden, who made five Premier League appearances off the bench last term, can be a regular contributor for the champions.

"Yes. He was [ready] last season. Now he is one year more mature," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"He was training all season with us, he fought with all our players, so that's why it's so good to have another player with this talent.

"He's a Manchester City fan, a Mancunian, so that's why for us it's so good."

City's accomplished performance in brushing past Maurizio Sarri's side suggested last season's double winners are again set to be a dominant force.

With his third trophy in English football secured, Guardiola was content to admire the efforts of his players in warm conditions.

"We played so good," he said. "We played again the level of last season in our first game.

"The mentality was in the right position."