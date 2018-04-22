Fit-again Mendy on the bench for Manchester City

Benjamin Mendy was named among Manchester City's substitutes for the match against Swansea City on Sunday after the wing-back completed his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

France international Mendy made a swift impact following his arrival from Monaco in July for a reported fee of £52million.

He suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee during a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace in September and has been out of action since, although his absence did not prevent Pep Guardiola's side from winning the Premier League with five matches to spare.

During his enforced period on the sidelines, the 23-year-old became a popular figure on social media thanks to his quirky, light-hearted take on the exploits of his team-mates and those of rival players and clubs.

The former Le Havre and Marseille man will soon have the opportunity to make a difference on the field, as Guardiola picked him on the bench for the game at home to relegation-threatened Swansea - City's first outing since being crowned champions.

Guardiola made two changes to the team that defeated Tottenham 3-1 last time out, as right-back Danilo came into City's line-up in favour of Kyle Walker, while Bernardo Silva started ahead of Leroy Sane.