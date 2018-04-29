Ferguson presents Wenger with gift ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal

Alex Ferguson presented Arsene Wenger with a farewell gift on the Frenchman's last visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United before leaving Arsenal.

Wenger's near 22-year stay at the club will conclude at the end of the season, with Arsenal aiming to win the Europa League to finish his reign on a high.

The 68-year-old named a callow side for Sunday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford, resting stars including Mesut Ozil for the semi-final first-leg trip to Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

And ahead of kick-off, Ferguson was on hand to present Wenger with a special commemorative metal gift, while Jose Mourinho gave his old rival a warm embrace on the touchline.

Ferguson has led the tributes to former foe Wenger since the Arsenal manager's announcement earlier this month and spoke about him again ahead of the game.

He said to United Review: "In my time, we had a few arguments but I always did really respect the man because he did a fantastic job at his club."