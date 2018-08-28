Fenerbahce deny Sissoko reports

Fenerbahce are not interested in signing Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham, the Turkish club said in a statement.

Sissoko became Tottenham's joint-record signing when he joined from Newcastle United for a reported £30million in 2016.

But the France international, left out of his country's World Cup-winning squad, has struggled to make an impact at White Hart Lane.

Sissoko started 15 Premier League games last term and has only featured in one top-flight match so far in 2018-19, starting the 2-1 win at Newcastle.

He was not in the squad for Monday's victory at Manchester United and reports indicated Fenerbahce were keen to take the 29-year-old to Istanbul.

However, a club statement said: "In the public domain, the news that we are attempting to transfer Moussa Sissoko … does not reflect the truth.

"Regarding a transfer of Moussa Sissoko to our club, there has been no contact with the player, the manager or the club."