Fekir could still join Liverpool this summer - agent

Nabil Fekir’s agent says the Lyon forward could still join Liverpool this summer.

The 24-year-old is currently on international duty with France at the World Cup, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

An official statement from Lyon had claimed Fekir’s move to Anfield was off, but there’s still hope for Liverpool to land the Lyon captain according to his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes.



"Well he didn’t sign because well… it is not over!" he told LCI.

"This is not the end of the story. We now wait for what happens next."



Fekir had an impressive season in Ligue 1 last season finishing with 18 goals and eight assists in 30 league appearances.

It is thought a decision on Fekir’s future will be made when France’s world cup campaign concludes.