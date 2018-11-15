'Fancy taking a look at Brexit?' - Southampton credit Austin with VAR breakthrough

Southampton have joked that Charlie Austin could be the person to lead the United Kingdom through Brexit after crediting the striker with forcing the Premier League into action on VAR.

Clubs in England's top flight agreed in principle to introduce the technology from the 2019-20 season, bringing it in line with Europe's other major leagues.

The issue of further assistance for officials was brought into sharp focus on Saturday, when Austin was wrongly denied a goal due to an incorrect offside call during Southampton's 1-1 draw with Watford.

The forward's post-match interview, in which he issued an impassioned plea for VAR to be used in the Premier League, went viral.

"People go on about VAR. They [the referees] clearly need help," he raged at the time.

"If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It is a joke."

Less than a week later and Austin appears to have been granted his wish.

Seeing the funny side, Southampton tweeted that Austin was "changing the world one interview at a time".

Meanwhile, UK prime minister Theresa May continues to grapple with the country's exit from the European Union and the club finished their post by asking Austin: "Fancy taking a look at Brexit while you're at it?"