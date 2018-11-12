Etheridge links up with Azkals, ready for Suzuki Cup

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge took a gruelling trip back home to Bacolod right after his Premier League game in the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The goalkeeper was seemingly excited to link up with his national team once again as they prepare to face Singapore in the Azkals' AFF Suzuki Cup opener on Tuesday.

Etheridge constantly documented his route back to Bacolod on Instagram and has asserted his desire to do well for them, despite having little time to rest.

"Always great joining up with the National Team 🇵🇭 #azkals ⚽️ A big game tomorrow, first game of the South East Asian Cup #suzukicup 8pm kick off in Bacolod or live on @sports5.ph," he posted on his Instagram post.