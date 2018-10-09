Eriksen agent rubbishes stomach injury reports

Christian Eriksen's agent has dismissed reports that the Tottenham midfielder has a chronic stomach injury.

The 26-year-old has missed Spurs' last four games with an abdominal problem and on Monday his Denmark boss, Age Hareide, said: "Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham also fear that."

But Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, has said that Hareide's comments had been lost in translation and that the former Ajax playmaker's long-term health was not under threat.

"Some international media have translated Hareide's words badly," he told Standard Sport.

"Christian has no chronic injuries – nobody has said that. He just has an injury related to some fatigue and, for that reason, he is having some rest. That is normal because otherwise it would not heal.

"Somebody has not translated well. Christian is doing everything to be back as soon as possible."

Eriksen, who has scored once in seven appearances for Tottenham this season, has been named in the Denmark squad for Saturday's Nations League game against Republic of Ireland and a friendly with Austria three days later.