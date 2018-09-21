Emery promises more chances for frustrated Leno

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has promised Bernd Leno will get more chances to impress after the goalkeeper aired his frustrations over a lack of playing time.

Following his reported €22million move from Bayer Leverkusen in July, Leno made his Arsenal debut in Thursday's 4-2 Europa League win over Vorskla.

Although many expected the German's arrival would see Petr Cech usurped between the posts, Emery has stuck with the 36-year-old in the Premier League.

Cech has kept his place despite an indifferent start to the campaign, which has been blighted by suggestions he is not suited to Emery's approach of playing out from the back, something Leno was routinely asked to do at Leverkusen.

Leno gave an interview in the wake of the Vorskla win in which he claimed he had expected to be starting every week in the Premier League, and while Emery is unable to make such a promise at this time, he did insist further opportunities will be forthcoming.

"When you start the pre-season, you have 25 players and you need passion with every player, and above all with the young players or the new players," Emery told reporters on Friday.

"Their experience is very important, like other things, to play each match in the Premier League because the competition is stronger.

"Also, then we have the possibility to give them chances to continue improving and show their performance with this passion and look at each performance in each match or in training here at Colney.

"With Leno, we are very happy. He played his first match in the first XI and we need to continue to give him chances, and also confidence for when he plays to have the best performance."

Leno's performance gave every indication that he is indeed more suited to Arsenal's new style of play, and it was put to Emery that the 26-year-old might keep his place for Everton's visit on Sunday.

Emery, however, did little to offer Leno encouragement, insisting a decision over his starting line-up is yet to be made.

"My idea for each match is to arrive in the last hours to decide and say to the players my decision," he said.

"But now the [priority] for us is a good performance and we spoke with every player, and with this situation with the goalkeepers, [we spoke] to explain the situation at the moment and continue working for each match to give us the performance."