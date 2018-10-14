Emery has improved me already, says Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka believes Unai Emery has already improved him as a player.

The Switzerland international came in for criticism during Arsene Wenger's final season in charge, but has made steady improvement this campaign under former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery.

The 26-year-old has started every Premier League game for the Gunners and has been a central figure in their stunning run of nine consecutive wins in all competitions.

Xhaka – who played in Switzerland's 2-1 defeat to Belgium on Saturday – is in no doubt that Emery is to thank for his revival, telling the Daily Mail: "On a tactical level, the manager has really helped me.

"We needed some time to get to know the character and philosophy of the new manager. It is going well and I am improving, but we can still improve."

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Monday 22 October with the visit of Leicester City.