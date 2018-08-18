Emery 'happy without the result' as Arsenal comeback falls short

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insists there are reasons to be positive about his side despite their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners lost their second Premier League match in a row under their new head coach thanks to a late winner from Marcos Alonso, after they had fought back from 2-0 down to head into half-time at 2-2.

Chelsea looked in total control thanks to goals from Pedro and Alvaro Morata, but the visitors rallied through two goals in four minutes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.

Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also missed clear chances during a thrilling first half, but Chelsea were the better side after the break and snatched a win nine minutes from time when Alonso turned in Eden Hazard's cross.

Emery was unhappy about the result but is encouraged by what he has seen from his players in the loss at Stamford Bridge and the opening-day defeat to Manchester City.

"First, it's whether you win or lose. We lost. The result is important," he told BT Sport.

"We want to win. This is always the way but it is clear that defensively we suffered three goals but also we had chances to do more goals. I think the result is 3-2 but we also think we did [have] chances to score more.

"In the first half we are creating chances to score, and for that I am happy, I am in the match thinking we are well on the pitch. But also they had options, chances to score. Our reaction is good, we had chances to go 2-2 and we deserved to do more at half-time.

"The second half was when we needed to control the game and create chances, but in the second half we didn't push, or keep possession, and we gave them options to score. We had opportunities but didn't take them, they did take them

"That is why the result is 3-2. But it is one process. In the second half, we played with two midfielders, 19 and 21 years old. They improve and are continuing. I am happy without the result."