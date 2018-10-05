Dunk and Duffy get new five-year Brighton deals

Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy have each signed new five-year contracts with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The centre-backs have committed to new deals that will run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Dunk has made 216 appearances in League One, the Championship and the Premier League since progressing through Brighton's youth system, and the 26-year-old has forged an impressive partnership with Duffy since the latter's move from Blackburn Rovers in 2016.

"I am delighted for both Lewis and Shane," Brighton boss Chris Hughton told the club's website. "They have been terrific players for the club, helping us win promotion and establish ourselves in the Premier League last season.



"They have formed a very good central defensive partnership, and have played a really important role in what we've achieved."