Don't panic, says captain Kompany

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is adamant the team's recent struggles are not a cause for concern.

City have lost their last three games, getting dumped out of the Champions League by Liverpool and going down 3-2 to Manchester United despite holding a 2-0 half-time lead.

Pep Guardiola's men were among the Champions League favourites before their 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Merseysiders, while a win over United in the derby would have secured them the Premier League title against their bitter rivals.

For some, those defeats have taken the gloss off City's remarkable season, but Kompany is certain there is nothing to worry about, as they prepare to face Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

"I have been part of very successful City teams, but it was never at the end of a dominant season that we were able to win a title," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"Now, we are not champions yet, but I would like to see it happen in the same fashion in the next few weeks as we have done all season. And that would be a first in my case.

"This club has never stopped progressing, I do not think I need to say that, but even a defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals might seem like an incredible disappointment in this moment of time.

"But I have seen us play in a very, very good way and I have seen us play against a team that has always been difficult for us traditionally, not just this year.

"So there is nothing for me to be worried about the progress that this club is making, that this team is making, that this manager is making with the team.

"And therefore I am confident, because the signs are there. It is not just me wanting to build some sort of image about us. You can sense it, you can feel it."

City will become champions of England with a win on Saturday and a United defeat at home to West Brom on Sunday.