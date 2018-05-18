David Silva to train with third-tier Navalcarnero

David Silva will train with Spanish third division side Navalcarnero ahead of the World Cup.

The 32-year-old missed a number of games in Manchester City's Premier League run-in as he made trips to Spain to see his prematurely-born son.

And in a bid to sharpen his fitness ahead of their World Cup opener against Portugal on June 15, Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has arranged for Silva to train with the club managed by his friend Julian Calero.

Navalcarnero's Joaquin Cerda, told AS: "You can imagine how delighted we are. We're pleased because it's a reward for the season the team have had. You’ve got to enjoy it.

"Lopetegui needs players who are match fit, like us, and he needs Silva to be with players of a certain level. We play with high intensity and that will help him."

Lopetegui will name his 23-man squad for Russia on Monday with 119-cap Silva a near certainty to be included.