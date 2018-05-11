Darren Ferguson thanks fans for 'overwhelming' support

Alex Ferguson's son Darren has thanked fans for their messages of support after the former Manchester United manager underwent brain surgery.

The 76-year-old was moved from intensive care on Tuesday after making good progress in his recovery from an operation following a brain haemorrhage.

The Scot remains in Salford Royal Hospital but is reportedly awake and talking with family members.

Darren Ferguson, the Doncaster Rovers manager, says it has been "overwhelming" to see the number of messages sent by figures across the football world since his father was rushed to hospital a week ago.

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to thank the huge number of people who have been kind enough to send messages of support during a difficult time," he said in a statement released by Doncaster.

"It has been overwhelming to read how many people care and that they are thinking of my dad and willing his recovery.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Macclesfield Hospital and at the Salford Royal who have been truly magnificent. We continue to request privacy during this vital period of recovery."