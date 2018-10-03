CSKA hero Vlasic happy in Moscow

CSKA Moscow attacker Nikola Vlasic is unfazed about whether Everton regret letting him leave on loan after scoring a winner against Real Madrid.

The Croatia international's second-minute goal was enough for CSKA to stun reigning champions Madrid 1-0 in Group G.

Vlasic, 20, is on a season-long loan from Everton and the attacker said he was happy in Russia after delivering against Madrid.

"It was probably the biggest match of my career so far," he said, via UEFA.

"Do Everton regret letting me leave on loan? I wasn't getting to the team so I came to CSKA and am very happy to be here and playing in big games like this."

Vlasic produced a clinical finish for the game's only goal, and CSKA – who had goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev sent off late – managed to close out a famous win.

After scoring his third goal of the season, Vlasic said his side deserved their victory.

"We realised that Real Madrid are the world's best team at the moment," he said.

"But we did believe it's possible to beat them and we fully deserved to have done it."

The win helped CSKA move top of Group G with four points, sitting ahead of Madrid and Roma.