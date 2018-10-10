English Premier League
Crystal Palace striker Benteke undergoes knee surgery

Christian Benteke's nightmare 2018 has continued with Crystal Palace confirming the striker has had surgery on a long-standing knee injury.

The Belgium international has been out of action since the start of September and is set for an extended lay-off after Palace confirmed on Tuesday he has had "minor arthroscopic explorative surgery".

Although a brief statement on Palace's official website said Benteke should return to training "very soon", the club indicated it would be a "few weeks" until their next update on the 27-year-old's fitness.

Benteke scored only three Premier League goals last term, with his loss of form costing the striker a place in Belgium's squad for the World Cup, where Roberto Martinez's men reached the semi-finals.

