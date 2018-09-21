Crisis? What crisis? Klopp unconcerned by Salah form

Jurgen Klopp is not worried by Mohamed Salah's recent goalless run for Liverpool.

While Salah struck a brace on international duty for Egypt, he has not found the net in his last three club appearances in all competitions.

Salah also gave the ball away in the build-up to Kylian Mbappe's equaliser in the Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, although Roberto Firmino struck a late winner at Anfield.

The former Roma forward marked Firmino's strike by throwing his water bottle to the ground on the bench, having been substituted at that stage of the game, but Klopp says there are no problems with the 2017-18 Premier League top scorer.

"Everybody expects that [matching last season], that's clear. But we don't," Klopp told a news conference on Friday. "We want him to score as often as possible and that's how it is. But it's completely normal that everyone expects this.

"Last year what did he score, three in his first six games? And now he's had two in his first six? Wow, that's a crisis. Nobody remembers that, so it's really no problem. We constantly have to deal with new situations.

"People are very positive about this player, or this player, or this player. And I have to decide whether I talk about that or not, do I leave them alone in that situation or do I talk to them, all that stuff. It's always like this. But with Mo, everything is fine. Really.

"Yes, he lost the ball before we conceded the second goal [against PSG] but it was a very intense game and things like this can happen. You don't always concede a goal after that but this time we did. It was not the reason for taking him off, of course not, I am fine with him and I think he is fine with me. It's a different situation and that's all.

"At the end of the season we will see how it was, not at the beginning. The start was good for us as a team and for him as well. Was it already like he finished last season, in the Premier League season especially? No. He needed time last year, like we all needed time, and it will take time this year, that's all."

Salah was undercooked at the World Cup having injured his shoulder in a clash with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos during Liverpool's defeat in the Champions League final, but Klopp denied ongoing fitness issues are behind the player's slow start to the campaign.

"On the last two games the defensive side was outstanding, perfect," Klopp said of Salah's performance. "This is important in these games, especially so this shows everything about him. He's really ready to work for the team in these moments.

"It's normal for an offensive player to have times when you don't score but he's still a threat. He had fantastic offensive situations in both of the last games and he is in a good shape, actually.

"Finishing is something that you can never take for granted. I would never do that and the players should never do that - only the supporters are allowed to do that. He's in a good shape and the most important thing is to be physically in good shape."