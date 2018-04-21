Conte defends Chelsea record compared to Mourinho

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte defended his record at the helm of the Premier League giants in comparison to Jose Mourinho after reaching 100 games in charge.

A 2-1 win over Burnley Thursday was Conte's 100th game at the helm of Chelsea, marking his 65th victory – a rate bettered only by Mourinho (72).

But Conte said his record could not be compared to the Portuguese tactician's, given Mourinho was first in charge of Chelsea beginning in 2004.

"For sure, this is a good stat but I know that, this season, we could have done better," Conte told UK newspapers.

"Mourinho was 72 in the first 100? We are talking about a great manager. Don't forget that the first 100 games with Mourinho were many years ago. Now it's not simple, I think.

"To have these type of results in this moment, in this present Chelsea, I must be pleased for the players, for the club, but for sure, we could do better."

Both Conte and Mourinho claimed the Premier League title in their first seasons in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian said winning the title a season after the club finished 10th in the table was special.

"I won a title with Juventus after two seventh places. When you win a title in this way, it's a great, great achievement. Not a simple achievement," Conte said.

"Last season we won a title after a 10th place. When you win a title in this way, it means it's a great, great achievement.

"Not a simple achievement, only because your name is Chelsea and it's normal because in the past you won many titles.

"You have to see the era you are going through."