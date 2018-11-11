English Premier League
City's 44 passes lead to Gundogan derby goal

Getty Images

Manchester City moved back to the Premier League summit in style on Sunday as they defeated rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the derby at the Etihad Stadium.

City fans cheered passes with over half an hour remaining, but United threatened a comeback when Anthony Martial slotted home a penalty.

However, the reigning champions were in full flow again when substitute Ilkay Gundogan clinched the victory at the end of a fine team move with 44 passes in the build-up.

The last Premier League goal to feature a longer sequence came from United, with Juan Mata netting under Louis van Gaal at the end of a 45-pass attack against Southampton in September 2015.

