City's 44 passes lead to Gundogan derby goal

Manchester City moved back to the Premier League summit in style on Sunday as they defeated rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the derby at the Etihad Stadium.

City fans cheered passes with over half an hour remaining, but United threatened a comeback when Anthony Martial slotted home a penalty.

However, the reigning champions were in full flow again when substitute Ilkay Gundogan clinched the victory at the end of a fine team move with 44 passes in the build-up.

The last Premier League goal to feature a longer sequence came from United, with Juan Mata netting under Louis van Gaal at the end of a 45-pass attack against Southampton in September 2015.